Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,590 ($19.48) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($24.51) to GBX 1,200 ($14.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.62) to GBX 1,250 ($15.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,580.50 ($19.37).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 940 ($11.52) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,030.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,215.59. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 914.20 ($11.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 912.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

