Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,533,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.