Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Chuy’s stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 729.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

