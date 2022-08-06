Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.78. 490,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $157.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.69. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

