Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,817.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,831.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,600.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,356.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,431.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,130,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

