Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,739. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $132,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $135,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CIM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

