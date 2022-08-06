Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.27 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.00.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.31. 775,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.27. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.