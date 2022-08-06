Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 397,986 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $52,572,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,635,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

