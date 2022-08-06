Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXY stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

