Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

