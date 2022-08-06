Charles W. Shaver Sells 25,829 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $6,443,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 149,125 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

