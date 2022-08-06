CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.37-1.39 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. 2,872,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,593. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

