Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 36.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

