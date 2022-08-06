Cascades (TSE:CAS) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Overweight

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.31.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$864.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$8.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.45.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cascades news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,302,028.25. In other Cascades news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 160,338 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$1,611,396.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,302,028.25. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$950,105.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $57,331 and have sold 216,764 shares valued at $2,187,531.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

