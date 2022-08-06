Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.21% from the stock’s previous close.
CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.
Carvana Stock Up 40.1 %
NYSE:CVNA traded up $13.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,467,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,372. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.68.
Insider Transactions at Carvana
In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.