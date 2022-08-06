Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $13.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,467,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,372. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.68.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

