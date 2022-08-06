Caroline Sullivan Sells 326 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

MCO stock opened at $311.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.68.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.