Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Cardlytics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $99.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $46,260. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cardlytics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

