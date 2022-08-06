Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

VV stock opened at $189.48 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

