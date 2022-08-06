Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,938 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.45.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.