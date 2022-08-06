Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,938 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

