Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,465 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

