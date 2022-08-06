Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$92.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$79.91.

CNQ opened at C$67.24 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$37.82 and a one year high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.0999994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,038,226.20. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 121,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.23, for a total transaction of C$10,262,274.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,381,798 shares in the company, valued at C$1,801,052,990.93. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764,398 shares in the company, valued at C$118,038,226.20. Insiders sold 220,332 shares of company stock worth $18,124,781 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

