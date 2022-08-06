Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41, reports. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.04 billion.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$67.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$77.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$37.82 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.69.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$79.91.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,038,226.20. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.51, for a total value of C$58,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,762,791.02. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,038,226.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,332 shares of company stock valued at $18,124,781.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

