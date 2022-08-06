Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Cambian Group plc (LON:CMBN – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 192.40 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.36). 54,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 111,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193 ($2.36).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.40.

Cambian Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist educational and behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of autism and learning difficulties, residential care and education, therapeutic fostering care and emotional support, and deaf.

