Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Callaway Golf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Callaway Golf Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.82. 3,491,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Insider Transactions at Callaway Golf

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callaway Golf

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 55.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 89.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 33.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

