Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Donald J. Listwin Sells 35,000 Shares

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Calix Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.83. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. Calix’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

