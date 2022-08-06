CACHE Gold Achieves Market Cap of $4.56 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $47,210.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.76 or 0.00249011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004029 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132352 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033532 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00063029 BTC.
About CACHE Gold
CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CACHE Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
