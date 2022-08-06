Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Posts Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ BFLY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

