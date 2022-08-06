Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Posts Earnings Results

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 159.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Butterfly Network updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Butterfly Network Stock Up 11.1 %
NASDAQ BFLY traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.
