Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Director Acquires $40,043.68 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) Director John P. Ducrest purchased 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,043.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

