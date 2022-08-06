Burger Swap Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060785 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burger Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

