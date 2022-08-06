Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $75.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLDR. Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.85.

NYSE BLDR opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,766,000 after purchasing an additional 117,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,925,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,097,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

