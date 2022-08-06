Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 2,653 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 515,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,325,382. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $185.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

