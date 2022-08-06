Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

BIP stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIP. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.