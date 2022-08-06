Brokers Set Expectations for Wayfair Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wayfair in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.19) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($11.69) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.87) EPS.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Shares of W stock opened at $62.31 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $317.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.91.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,567.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

