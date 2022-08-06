Brokerages Set Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target at 8.63

Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPAD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 1.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.89. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of 1.70 and a 12-month high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. Offerpad Solutions had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

