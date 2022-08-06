Brokerages Set CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) PT at $16.86

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get CI&T alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CI&T by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49,138 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth $2,411,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CI&T by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CI&T by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. CI&T has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.