Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $105.33

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $78.48 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $39,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 346,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

