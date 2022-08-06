Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target at $94.90

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

AXSM stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

