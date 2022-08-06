Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target at $94.90

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.90.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
AXSM stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
