Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.48.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 51,702 shares of company stock valued at $62,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

