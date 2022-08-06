Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BREE. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 64.80 ($0.79) on Tuesday. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 109.18 ($1.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.37.

Breedon Group Cuts Dividend

About Breedon Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

