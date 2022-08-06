BP (LON:BP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 500 at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.78) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.58) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.49) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.62) target price (up from GBX 490 ($6.00)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.51) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 509.57 ($6.24).

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 411.15 ($5.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The company has a market capitalization of £78.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 401.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.28. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 286.10 ($3.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 456 ($5.59).

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.78%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 77 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($382.12). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($382.12). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £367.36 ($450.14). Insiders bought a total of 20,257 shares of company stock worth $8,225,847 in the last three months.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.