Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$41.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.57.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$28.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.11. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$18.30 and a 12-month high of C$57.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.38.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

