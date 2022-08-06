BMO Capital Markets Boosts International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target to C$21.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IPCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of IPCO opened at C$14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.38.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

