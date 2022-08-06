BLOCKv (VEE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $812.00

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $812.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,231.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062886 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

