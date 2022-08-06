BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT Lowered to $14.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TCPC opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $772.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

