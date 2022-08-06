BlackCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $120.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $928,315.40 and approximately $120.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,527,186 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

