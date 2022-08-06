Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $61.68 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $48.60 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $61.68 or 0.00265933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,194.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00602528 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015626 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,133,995 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

