Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BNET opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Bion Environmental Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.80.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
