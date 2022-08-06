Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNET opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Bion Environmental Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Further Reading

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

