BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, RTT News reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
BMRN stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,292. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 368.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock worth $1,425,735. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
