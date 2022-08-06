BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,071,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,356,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 919,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,346,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 72,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,273,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 459,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

