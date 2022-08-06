BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,071,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $19.99.
Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,356,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 919,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,346,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 72,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,273,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 459,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.