Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.84%.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 422,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,811. The firm has a market cap of $776.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on BCYC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

